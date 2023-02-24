Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.