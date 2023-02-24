General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.68. 142,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $237.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.