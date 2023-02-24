Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.71 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $180.24. 685,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,641. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

