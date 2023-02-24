Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €67.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.80 ($72.13) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday.

ETR GXI opened at €79.05 ($84.10) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a fifty-two week high of €76.70 ($81.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.22 and a 200-day moving average of €62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

