Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. 147,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.