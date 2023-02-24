Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. 147,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
