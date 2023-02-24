Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAINN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.