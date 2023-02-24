Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 38,799 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 18.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 355,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SDAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

