Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 9,997 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.50% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,261,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,562,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,996,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTII stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.50.

FutureTech II Acquisition Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

