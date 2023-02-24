Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
See Also
