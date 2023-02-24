Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,157 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.01% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 222,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

TLGY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

