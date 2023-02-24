Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,662 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.67% of MSD Acquisition worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,314,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,721 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSDA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

