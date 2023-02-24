Glazer Capital LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 714.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,886 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,162,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

CPTK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

