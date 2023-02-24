Glazer Capital LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.50% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTII. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

FTII opened at $10.39 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.