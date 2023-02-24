Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 249,662 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,662 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of MSD Acquisition worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 50.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 156,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $77,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $24,314,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

MSDA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

MSD Acquisition Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

