Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 855,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 135,144 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.