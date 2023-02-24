Glazer Capital LLC Sells 621,696 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,696 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.