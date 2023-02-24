Glazer Capital LLC Sells 621,696 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,696 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 682,276 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,387,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

