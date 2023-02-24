Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $62.62. 211,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,609. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

