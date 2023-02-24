Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.79. 1,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 86,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Solar ETF by 150.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.