Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.75. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 53,725 shares changing hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 120.19 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

