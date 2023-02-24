Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Lifted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 598.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

