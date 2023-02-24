GMX Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $72.65 or 0.00313940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $616.72 million and approximately $66.35 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,976,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,488,350 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

