Gode Chain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $454,452.84 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

