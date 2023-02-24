Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 563,048 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.42.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

