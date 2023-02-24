Golem Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $278.02 million and $28.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.