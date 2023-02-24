Golem Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $283.98 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

