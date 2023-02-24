Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 333,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,210. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $316.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

