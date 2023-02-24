Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.376-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 788,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,477. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

