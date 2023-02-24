GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 64,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

About GreenPower Motor



GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

