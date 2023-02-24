Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.02% from the stock’s previous close.
GH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.
Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
