Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.
Guardant Health Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of GH stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,246,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,724. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.