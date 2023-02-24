Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,246,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,724. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

