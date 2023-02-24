GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $517.89 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,797 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 8.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $517,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.97. The stock had a trading volume of 474,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

