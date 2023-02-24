GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $6.12 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,260.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $9.44 on Friday, reaching $1,126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,744. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,031.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $949.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

