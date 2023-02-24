Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after buying an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

