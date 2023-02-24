Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.93. 402,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

