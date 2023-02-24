Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 12,257 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 2.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.
Nutrien Stock Down 2.4 %
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
