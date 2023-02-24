Guardian Capital LP Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 43,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.05. 335,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,546. The stock has a market cap of $454.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.81 and its 200 day moving average is $518.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

