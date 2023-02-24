Guardian Capital LP Has $55.84 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $55,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in BCE by 383.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.17. 149,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,136. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

