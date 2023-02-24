Guardian Capital LP Sells 329,475 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,475 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,531. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

