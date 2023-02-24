Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.43 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

