Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $22,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

