Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Atlassian

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $321.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,353. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.