Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after buying an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.30 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.