Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,995 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 170.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 23.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huntsman by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

