Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.