H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $232,514.80 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

