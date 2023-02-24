Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.50

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 118735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.35 ($0.59).

Hansard Global Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.75.

About Hansard Global

(Get Rating)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.