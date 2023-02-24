Hansen Technologies Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.
Hansen Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.
About Hansen Technologies
Featured Articles
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.