Hansen Technologies Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:HSN)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

About Hansen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

