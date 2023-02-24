Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as low as C$3.50. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 3,874 shares trading hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

