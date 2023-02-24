HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $207,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $638.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $626.90 and a 200-day moving average of $550.35. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

